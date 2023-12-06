Sonia Gandhi likely to attend Telangana CM swearing ceremony, while Reddy meets Kharge and Gandhi family

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is likely to attend the swearing ceremony of Telangana CM-designate and state party chief Revanth Reddy scheduled for December 7. Gandhi, who had reached parliament for its winter session proceedings had responded "Probably yes," when asked if she will go to Hyderabad, Telangana for swearing ceremony.

Earlier, ending two days of suspense, the Congress central leadership has named Revanth Reddy as its choice of Chief Minister of the State. Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy met the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday and greeted Kharge by offering him a bouquets and a shawl.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Reddy and shared couple of photographs of him along with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi meeting Reddy. "Congratulations to Telangana's CM Designate, @revanth_anumula Under his leadership, the Congress govt will fulfill all its Guarantees to the people of Telangana and build a Prajala Sarkar," said Gandhi in a post on X.

On Tuesday, he conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the leaders of the Congress party for their unwavering support and acknowledged the steadfast support of the Congress soldiers who remained resolute and stood by him through every challenge and triumph. "I wholeheartedly express my gratitude to honourable AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Mother of Telangana our beloved Sonia amma, ever-inspiring leader Rahul Gandhi ji, charismatic Priyanka Gandhi ji, AICC General Secretary (Org) KC Venugopal ji, deputy CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar and Incharge General Secretary- Telangana Manikrao Thakare ji and last but not the least our Congress soldiers who stood by us through thick and thin," Revanth Reddy posted on X.

Revanth Reddy is seen as a strong critic of outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a face of the Congress poll effort in the state and ran a spirited campaign. On Wednesday Reddy as an MP in the Lok Sabha where he was representing Malkajgiri Constituency. Earlier, he won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2014 from the Kodangal seat with a vote share of 46.45 percent. In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, he again won the same seat with a vote share of 39.06 percent before losing the seat in the 2019 Telangana Assembly elections.

He left TDP and joined Congress in 2017. In June 2021, he was appointed as president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee replacing N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats. (ANI)

