"Murderers must face strict action" say Karni Sena activists as they protest killing of Sukhdev Gogamedi

Rajput leader Raj Shekhawat reached Metro Mass Hospital in Jaipur from Gujarat to protest against the murder of the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. "We have demanded that the bullet be answered with the bullet. Those who are responsible for the murders should be encountered; this is the demand of society," said Shekhawat.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur. His body has been kept at the Metro Mass Hospital. The Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena has enforced a statewide strike in Rajasthan on Wednesday and has warned the newly elected BJP government, saying that the new government needed to take this incident seriously. Vehicles were blocked in several areas of the state as agitators set tyres on fire in protest.

Shekhawat said it was unfortunate that security had not been provided to Sukhdev Gogamedi even though it was known that he was receiving threats. The Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena has also warned the incoming BJP government to take the issue seriously or face the ire of the Rajput community.

"Sukhdev Singh has been murdered with betrayal," said Raj Shekhawat. Further expressing his anger, the Rajput leader said that arrest would do nothing as the accused would get out of jail and again commit murder.

"If the investigation is conducted impartially, the mastermind can be reached, and he should also be encountered. This is our demand," he said. Both the BJP and the Congress have been indulging in a political blame game over the murder of Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. Outgoing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident.

"The incident of murder of Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi is very sad. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this loss," Gehlot posted on X. Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje said that the incident is highly condemnable and unfortunate.

"The murder of Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, National President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, is highly condemnable and unfortunate. May God rest the soul of the deceased and provide strength to the bereaved family," Raje posted on X. Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra said that raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants.

"The killers had come to his house on the pretext of discussing something. In this incident, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and one of his bodyguards were shot. An accused accompanying the killers was also shot, and he has died. Raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants. We spoke to the Haryana DG, and assistance has been sought. The Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the murder; they will be arrested soon," the Rajasthan DGP said. Karni Sena activists have been on protest since Tuesday evening and have brought the state to a standstill demanding immediate action against the killers of Sukhdev Gogamedi.

