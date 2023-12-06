Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 flat as mining gains offset BAT losses

Britain's FTSE 100 was flat in early trade on Wednesday, as gains in mining stocks offset losses in British American Tobacco (BAT) after the cigarette maker said it would take a $31.5 billion impairment charge.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-12-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 13:47 IST
UK's FTSE 100 flat as mining gains offset BAT losses
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's FTSE 100 was flat in early trade on Wednesday, as gains in mining stocks offset losses in British American Tobacco (BAT) after the cigarette maker said it would take a $31.5 billion impairment charge. By 0807 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index added 0.2%.

Industrial metal miners led the gains, climbing 1.8% as prices of most base metals and iron ore rose. Precious metal miners also jumped 1.2% tracking higher gold prices.

However, British American Tobacco tanked 6.3% after the maker of Lucky Strike cigarettes said it would take an impairment charge of around 25 billion pounds ($31.50 billion) as it reassessed the value of some of its U.S. cigarette brands. Ocado Group gained 2.9% after J.P. Morgan upgraded the online supermarket's stock to "neutral" from "underweight."

Meanwhile, investors are watching for the November S&P Global/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data, due later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023