UK's FTSE 100 flat as mining gains offset BAT losses

Britain's FTSE 100 was flat in early trade on Wednesday, as gains in mining stocks offset losses in British American Tobacco (BAT) after the cigarette maker said it would take a $31.5 billion impairment charge. By 0807 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index added 0.2%.

Industrial metal miners led the gains, climbing 1.8% as prices of most base metals and iron ore rose. Precious metal miners also jumped 1.2% tracking higher gold prices.

However, British American Tobacco tanked 6.3% after the maker of Lucky Strike cigarettes said it would take an impairment charge of around 25 billion pounds ($31.50 billion) as it reassessed the value of some of its U.S. cigarette brands. Ocado Group gained 2.9% after J.P. Morgan upgraded the online supermarket's stock to "neutral" from "underweight."

Meanwhile, investors are watching for the November S&P Global/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data, due later in the day.

