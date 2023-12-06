Left Menu

Adani Group to invest USD 75 bn to scale up AGEL's RE portfolio to 45 GW: Gautam Adani

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 14:06 IST
Adani Group to invest USD 75 bn to scale up AGEL's RE portfolio to 45 GW: Gautam Adani
Adani group chairman Gautam Adani Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Group has plans to invest USD 75 billion on energy transition initiatives by 2030, its chairman Gautam Adani said on Wednesday.

The investments will boost the group's vision to have 45 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity by 2030, Adani said in a statement.

''We are committed to largescale renewables, developing an indigenous fully integrated manufacturing ecosystem and green hydrogen solutions. At the Adani portfolio level, a total investment of USD 75 billion by 2030 on our energy transition initiatives will further our vision to have 45 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 and strengthen the pivotal role played by AGEL in India’s glide path to decarbonization,'' the group chairman said.

The investments will be executed through Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).

AGEL has emerged as the second-largest global solar PV developer in the US-based Mercom Capital Group's latest annual global report.

''The company's outstanding performance and contribution to the renewable energy landscape have earned it the prestigious second rank among the world's foremost solar PV developers,'' the statement said.

It has an operating renewable portfolio of 8.4 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states, offsetting over 41 million tonne of CO2 emissions cumulatively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023