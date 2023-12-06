Have sought time for another appointment with PM : Mamata Banerjee
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-12-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 14:35 IST
I have met PM thrice, sought time for another appointment: Mamata Banerjee on Giriraj Singh's advice to meet Narendra Modi to get dues of West Bengal.
