Left Menu

Poland's leaders to vote on energy bill in early test of green shift

Poland's parliament will on Wednesday vote on an amended bill put forward by Donald Tusk's newly-formed coalition as it seeks to tackle an early challenge to its policies to introduce greener energy and replace coal. The liberal Civic Coalition (KO) grouping, which looks poised to take power after an election in October, last week laid out the details of a plan to make renewable power the main source of Polish electricity by the end of the decade.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 06-12-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 14:45 IST
Poland's leaders to vote on energy bill in early test of green shift
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's parliament will on Wednesday vote on an amended bill put forward by Donald Tusk's newly-formed coalition as it seeks to tackle an early challenge to its policies to introduce greener energy and replace coal.

The liberal Civic Coalition (KO) grouping, which looks poised to take power after an election in October, last week laid out the details of a plan to make renewable power the main source of Polish electricity by the end of the decade. It prompted an angry response from outgoing Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has favoured coal that accounts for around 70% of Polish power, and stalled the development of wind generation.

In its amended form, the bill no longer includes provision that would have allowed wind farms to be built at a minimum distance of 300 meters (984.25 ft) from housing. The revised bill also offers support to consumers by extending a freeze on energy prices until June 30, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023