Cyclone 'Michaung': AP CM directs officials to carry out relief work in a compassionate manner

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed Collectors of districts affected by the severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung' and superintendents of police to work towards compassionately restoring normalcy. The Chief Minister issued the guidelines during a review meeting from his camp office on the relief measures.

''The cyclone has now weakened and all the authorities should focus on bringing normalcy in your respective areas. Be sympathetic to the affected people, put yourselves in their shoes and work on their needs,'' Reddy said in a statement shared by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). He directed the officials to provide assistance to people who are returning from the relief camps, along with defect-less rations.

From crop protection to purchase of stained and discoloured grains to the supply of seeds at 80 per cent subsidy, everything has to be provided to farmers, said Reddy, noting that the state government stands with them.

He also directed officials to restore electricity in the affected places on a war-footing and also initiate steps to repair damaged roads and resume transportation services.

Similarly, Reddy instructed officials to focus on sanitation and avoid spread of diseases.

The CM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh to the kin of a police constable from Kadapa who lost his life when a tree fell on him during relief work.

