Russia's Putin arrives in Abu Dhabi - news agencies
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-12-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 15:17 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Abu Dhabi, Russian state news agencies reported on Wednesday.
Putin is visiting the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in a rare trip abroad and will hold talks with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss oil, OPEC+ and the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.
