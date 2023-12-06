Left Menu

Rajasthan Karni Sena chief murder accused identified

In a big breakthrough in the murder of Rashtriya Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the Rajasthan Police has identified two shooters in connection with the case.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 15:21 IST
Two shooters identified for murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a big breakthrough in the murder case of Rashtriya Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the Rajasthan Police has identified two shooters who were involved in the killing. The two assaliants have been identified as Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, said Rajasthan Police, adding that Nitin Fauji is a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana.

The third criminal, Naveen Shekhawat, who was also part of the crime, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during the exchange of fire and one of Gogamedi's security guards was also injured. Earlier, DGP Umesh Mishra constituted a Special Investigation Team and announced Rs 5 lakh each for any information that leads to the arrest of the accused.

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur on Tuesday. The murder sparked outrage among the Rajput community, which promulgated a state-wide bandh on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

