Left Menu

Sebi lays down framework for calculation of Net Distributable Cash Flows by REITs, InvITs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 19:32 IST
Sebi lays down framework for calculation of Net Distributable Cash Flows by REITs, InvITs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To promote ease of doing business, capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday decided to standardise the framework for calculation of available net distributable cash flows by REITs, InvITs and their respective holding companies.

The new framework will be applicable from April 1, 2024, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in two separate circulars.

Under the rules, the Net Distributable Cash Flow (NDCF) is computed at the level of real estate investment trusts (REITs), and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and their holding companies (HoldCo) or special purpose vehicles (SPVs).

Further, the minimum distribution should be 90 per cent of the NDFC at the Trust level as well as the HoldCo/SPV level. This is subject to applicable provisions in the Companies Act or the Limited Liability Partnership Act.

Sebi said that the option to retain 10 per cent distribution needs to be computed by taking together the retention done at SPV level and Trust level.

''Further, Trust along with its SPVs needs to ensure that minimum 90 per cent distribution of NDCF be met for a given financial year on a cumulative periodic basis,'' the regulator said.

Similarly, any restricted cash should not be considered for NDCF computation by the SPV or InvIT.

Last month, Sebi came out with detailed procedures for dealing with unclaimed funds of investors lying with entities having listed non-convertible securities, REITs and InvITs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023