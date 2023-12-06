Left Menu

India considering development of SMRs, says Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 19:47 IST
India considering development of SMRs, says Jitendra Singh
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is considering steps for the development of small modular reactors to fulfil its commitment to clean energy transition, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh said small modular reactors (SMRs), with their unique features of modularity, scalability, small footprint and improved safety, present themselves as an attractive option for repurposing of retiring coal-based thermal power station sites.

''In order to move away from fossil fuel consumption, SMRs can be installed and operated for repurposing the ageing fossil fuel-based power plants,'' said Singh, who is the Union Minister of State in the PMO and also oversees the functioning of the Department of Atomic Energy.

Singh said there is a thrust the world over for a strategy to use nuclear power that can reduce the reliance on fossil fuels over the coming years. He said deploying SMRs across the country, especially in locations not suitable for large nuclear plants, can produce a large amount of low-carbon electricity.

However, SMRs are not expected to serve as a replacement for conventional large-sized nuclear power plants, which serve as baseload plants, the minister said.

Singh said the techno-commercial aspects of SMRs are still in the initial stages even globally and its large-scale deployment depends on various factors, including regulatory harmonisation globally by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), especially considering emergency planning zone and public acceptance. SMR is a promising technology in industrial decarbonisation, especially where there is a requirement of reliable and continuous supply of power, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023