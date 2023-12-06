Navigation halted in eastern lane of Egypt's Suez Canal - Al Qahera News
Navigation in the eastern lane of Egypt's Suez Canal was halted on Wednesday after a container ship collided with a bridge, Egypt's Al Qahera News TV said on Wednesday.
