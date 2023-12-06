Saudi finance minister: OPEC+ oil output cuts affect revenues
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Wednesday the kingdom's oil output cuts, part of OPEC+ agreements, affect government revenues. Jadaan was speaking in a press conference following the announcement of the 2024 national budget.
A budget statement said average oil production was at 9.8 million barrels per day by September, down 6.9% from the previous year, due to Saudi commitments to OPEC+.
