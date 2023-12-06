Left Menu

Ukraine's SBU killed fugitive Ukrainian lawmaker in Russia- source

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-12-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 21:10 IST
Ukraine's SBU agency was responsible for the killing of former Ukrainian lawmaker Illia Kyva in Russia, a Ukrainian source told Reuters on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

Kyva was a member of Ukraine's parliament before Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but had been in Russia throughout the war.

