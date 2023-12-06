Saudi Arabia boosts spending in 2024 to lift non-oil growth

Saudi Arabia is forecasting only a slight decrease in revenues in its 2024 budget despite extended oil production cuts and lower prices, with heavy spending planned as it presses on with mega-projects to boost its non-oil economy.

Economic growth surged last year amid a huge windfall from high crude prices which averaged about $100 per barrel, resulting in the highest GDP growth among G20 nations and the country's first budget surplus in almost a decade. But since then lower oil production and prices have weighed on the economy of the world's top oil exporter, with estimated non-oil GDP growth of 5.9% in 2023 vastly outperforming the overall economy.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is overseeing the kingdom's Vision 2030 economic transformation plan, said the 2024 budget aims to boost growth in the non-oil economy by increasing spending and investment in infrastructure, local industry and services. Total expenditure next year is projected at 1.251 trillion riyals ($334 billion), according to finance ministry figures, about 12% higher than was budgeted for 2023.

Saudi Arabia estimated total revenues at 1.172 trillion riyals in 2024. Total revenues for 2023 were estimated at 1.193 trillion riyals, revised upwards from the pre-budget statement released in September, despite extended voluntary oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia of 1 million barrels per day for much of this year.

Despite a projected rebound in economic growth next year to 4.4% from almost flat growth in 2023, Saudi Arabia will likely tap debt markets to manage an expected budget deficit of 79 billion riyals in 2024. Public debt is forecast to reach about 26% of GDP next year, from just under 25% of GDP in 2023, the finance ministry said.

($1 = 3.7506 riyals)

