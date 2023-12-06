Putin lands in Saudi Arabia - Russian agencies
Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 21:36 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Riyadh on Wednesday evening, Russian news agencies reported, where he was due to discuss oil, Gaza and Ukraine with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Putin arrived from Abu Dhabi, where he had earlier held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
