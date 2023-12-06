Nagaland: Eastern Army Commander unveils development works in Dimapur, Chumukedima

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita on Wednesday visited the Spear Corps HQs at Dimapur, Nagaland. During his visit, Lt Gen RP Kalita reviewed the operational preparedness of the formation and inaugurated a Computed Tomography (CT) Scan facility at the Military Hospital (MH) Rangapahar Military Station which will benefit soldiers, families & civilians in providing critical health care, an official statement read.

Adding to the community development initiatives under Operation Sadbhavna, the Army Commander also inaugurated a state-of-the-art Basketball Court at Vidya Bhavan Higher Secondary School in Dimapur. While interacting with the students and teachers of the school, the Army Commander dedicated the sports facility to the students and commended the effort, of all involved, in taking forward a shared vision of inculcating sports culture amongst the young generation. He mentioned that the Basketball court symbolizes teamwork that fosters discipline, resilience and the positive attitude of working together towards a common goal. He encouraged the students to engage in sports wholeheartedly and make the most by utilizing the sports facility.

The Army Commander also shared the stage with the Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio and other distinguished guests while inaugurating a Guesthouse at the Old Boys Association Sainik School (OBASS) at Chumukedima. The guest house is the first such facility for OBASS in the country. He mentioned that the creation of this facility is a testament to the enduring legacy of the commitment of the alumni to give back to the alma mater that shaped the children of yesteryears to worthy soldiers of today.

Lt Gen RP Kalita commended the dedication of the Old Boys Association for the spirit of camaraderie and fostering a sense of belonging amongst fellow alumni. He also highlighted that the guestroom is a living testament to the shared experiences, shared dreams and shared aspirations that define the unique bond among the OBASS. The Army Commander is scheduled to visit Manipur and has been invited as a chief guest at the Hornbill Festival on December 7, 2023, at Kisama Heritage Village, Kohima. (ANI)

