Woman mauled to death by tiger in Corbett Tiger Reserve

PTI | Ramnagar | Updated: 06-12-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 21:51 IST
  • India

A woman was mauled to death by a tiger in the Dhela range of Corbett Tiger Reserve here on Wednesday, officials said.

Anita Devi (32) was cutting grass in a field when the tiger, hiding behind the bushes, attacked her and dragged her away, CTR Director Dhiraj Pandey said.

Forest guards had to fire several rounds in the air to scare away the tiger to recover the woman's body, Pandey said.

