Rajasthan: Advisor in energy department resigns citing personal reasons

The advisor of the Energy Department under the Rajasthan government, Anil Kumar Gupta, on Tuesday tendered his resignation from his post. In a letter to the principal secretary of the state government, Gupta wrote, "I do not want to continue anymore for my personal reasons, as such hereby I tender my resignation from the office of the advisor (Energy), GoR, Jaipur with immediate effect, i.e., afternoon of this day, December 5, 2023".

Gupta was appointed as the advisor in the said department in February 2022, when the Congress government was in power. Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot has also tendered his resignation from the Chief Minister post following the defeat in the state assembly polls.

However, the Congress suffered defeat at the hands of the BJP in Rajasthan in the recent Assembly polls. BJP is set to form the government as it registered victory on 115 seats whereas Congress was able to win only 69 seats in a 200-member Assembly. (ANI)

