1st Women's T20I: IND vs ENG

India Women Innings: Shafali Verma c Sarah Glenn b Ecclestone 52 Smriti Mandhana b Nat Sciver-Brunt 6 Jemimah Rodrigues c Amy Jones b Freya Kemp 4 Harmanpreet Kaur b Ecclestone 26 Richa Ghosh c Alice Capsey b Sarah Glenn 21 Kanika Ahuja c Nat Sciver-Brunt b Ecclestone 15 Pooja Vastrakar not out 11 Deepti Sharma not out 3 Extras: (LB-1, W-20) 21 Total: (For 6 wkts, 20 Overs) 159 Fall of Wickets: 20-1, 41-2, 82-3, 122-4, 134-5, 151-6.

Bowler: Mahika Gaur 2-0-18-0, Lauren Bell 4-0-35-0, Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-35-1, Freya Kemp 2-0-30-1, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-15-3, Sarah Glenn 4-0-25-1.

