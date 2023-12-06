Haryana govt launches good governance awards scheme to recognize excellence

The Haryana government has notified the Haryana Good Governance Awards Scheme 2023 (Haryana Sushaasan Puraskaar Yojna, 2023), said the state Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, on Wednesday. Kaushal said that the Haryana Good Governance Awards Scheme is designed with specific objectives in mind, including the recognition and rewarding of outstanding contributions to good governance.

Additionally, the scheme aims to foster an environment that encourages innovation and creativity in government work, ultimately promoting best governance practices. The overarching goal is to raise the overall quality of public service delivery in the state. Kaushal said that the scheme will apply to all employees in Groups A, B, C, and D across various departments, boards, corporations, statutory authorities, missions, societies, institutes, universities, and public sector undertakings under the State Government.

However, the scheme excludes administrative secretaries, heads of departments, All India Service Officers, and contractual manpower. The awards will be given at the state and district levels.

State-level awards will be given for outstanding contributions at the state level, while district-level awards will be given for exceptional work at the district level. The awards will consist of a trophy, an appreciation certificate, and a cash prize.

Applications for the awards can be submitted by individual employees, teams, or officers. The state government has instituted the Good Governance Awards to recognise and reward outstanding contributions to good governance initiatives at the state and district levels, according to the notification.

The State-Level Flagship Scheme Awards will honour exceptional contributions to flagship schemes implemented by the state government. Winning teams will receive a trophy, an appreciation certificate signed by the Chief Secretary, and a cash reward of Rs. 51,000 per flagship scheme. The cash reward will be distributed equally among team members, regardless of rank or status.

The State Level Awards will recognise exceptional performance in various initiatives and schemes at the state level. Winning teams will receive a trophy, an appreciation certificate signed by the Chief Secretary, and a cash reward distributed as follows: 1st prize of Rs. 51,000; 2nd prize of Rs. 31,000; 3rd prize of Rs. 21,000. As with the Flagship Scheme Awards, the cash reward will be distributed equally among team members.

The District Level Awards will recognise exemplary contributions at the district level. Winning teams will receive a trophy, an appreciation certificate signed by the Divisional Commissioner based on the recommendation of the Deputy Commissioner, and three cash prizes, including the first prize of Rs. 31,000, the second prize of Rs. 21,000, and the third prize of Rs. 11,000, which will be distributed equally among team members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)