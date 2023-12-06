Left Menu

Indian Army reviews HR policy, to implement new promotion policy from January 1

The new promotion policy has been prepared in sync with the ever-evolving operational requirements of the force.

The Indian Army is coming out with a comprehensive promotion policy which will be implemented from January 1, 2024. The new promotion policy has been prepared in sync with the ever-evolving operational requirements of the force.

"As part of this, a comprehensive review of the promotion policy for selection of officers to select ranks of Colonels and above has been finalized," Indian Army officials on Wednesday said. The new policy helps in aligning the leadership requirements to the present and emerging operational challenges, both in internal and external dimensions, they said.

The new policy provides for Increased promotional opportunities: It also addresses the aspirations of senior leadership by providing further promotional opportunities to officers in Major General rank, officers approved in Staff only, would be eligible for promotion to the next rank in staff only. The new policy addresses the issue of cadre aspirations of officers of all arms and services by providing almost equitable satisfaction in promotion boards and also strengthening meritocracy.

At present HR management of the Indian Army is governed by various policies and provisions which were not uniform in their applicability for various selection boards. This new policy brings in uniformity in the applicability of policies for all selection boards. (ANI)

