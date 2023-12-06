Nine killed in Israeli bombing of house in southern Gaza - Palestinian medical sources
Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 22:43 IST
Nine Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian medical sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza Strip
- Rafah
- Israeli
- Palestinians
- Palestinian
