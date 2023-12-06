Saudi Arabia to keep spending on economic transformation despite oil hit

Saudi Arabia forecasts only a slight decrease in revenues in its 2024 budget despite extended oil production cuts and lower oil prices, with heavy spending planned as it presses on with mega-projects to boost its non-oil economy.

Economic growth surged last year amid a huge windfall from high crude prices which averaged about $100 per barrel, resulting in the highest GDP growth among G20 nations and the country's first budget surplus in almost a decade. The kingdom had forecast a second consecutive, albeit narrower budget surplus in 2023 late last year, but since then lower oil production and prices have impacted revenues, bringing back a deficit as spending remained high.

Saudi finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, said current government oil output plans will not affect expected revenues in the 2024 national budget. OPEC+ oil producers recently agreed to

voluntary output cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for early next year with Saudi Arabia rolling over its 1 million bpd voluntary cut.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is overseeing the kingdom's Vision 2030 economic transformation plan, said the 2024 budget aims to boost growth in the non-oil economy by increasing spending and investment in infrastructure, local industry and services. The government expects higher spending over the coming years which analysts have said will drive domestic growth and support non-oil GDP.

"We expect that the budget will look to be supportive of the growth environment with a focus on progressing with the transformation plan," Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank said. The Gulf state is midway through Vision 2030, which requires hundreds of billions in investments to help wean the economy off hydrocarbon income, build big infrastructure projects to develop sectors such as tourism and industry, and expand the private sector.

Total expenditure next year is projected at 1.251 trillion riyals ($334 billion), according to finance ministry figures, about 12% higher than was budgeted for 2023. Saudi Arabia estimated total revenues at 1.172 trillion riyals in 2024.

Total revenues for 2023 were estimated at 1.193 trillion riyals, revised upwards from the pre-budget statement released in September, despite extended voluntary oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia of 1 million barrels per day for much of this year. In consequence, estimated non-oil GDP growth of 5.9% is vastly outperforming the overall economy as oil GDP declines, leading to almost flat overall growth of 0.03%.

Despite a projected rebound in GDP growth next year to 4.4%, Saudi Arabia will likely tap debt markets to manage an expected budget deficit of 79 billion riyals in 2024, slightly smaller than a deficit of 82 billion riyals projected for this year. Public debt is forecast to reach 1.1 trillion riyals ($294.09 billion), or 25.9% of GDP in 2024, according to the finance ministry, up from an estimated 1.02 trillion riyals in 2023.

In October, Jadaan told Reuters that the government was very aware of its fiscal space and not worried by deficits, focusing instead on accelerating reforms. "The deficit is not a problem at all; deficit is a good thing if you're using the extra expenditure to grow your economy," he said in October.

($1 = 3.7506 riyals) (Additional reporting by Clauda Tanios, Nayera Abdallah in Dubai; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Alex Richardson and Toby Chopra)

