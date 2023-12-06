Left Menu

Russia's Putin hails Saudi ties as he meets crown prince

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said ties with Saudi Arabia were at an "unprecedented level" as he began a hastily arranged meeting in Riyadh with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-12-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 22:54 IST
Russia's Putin hails Saudi ties as he meets crown prince
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said ties with Saudi Arabia were at an "unprecedented level" as he began a hastily arranged meeting in Riyadh with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In introductory remarks shown on Russian television, Putin thanked the crown prince for his invitation, saying he had originally expected Mohammed bin Salman to come to Moscow, "but there were changes to plans".

He said the next meeting should take place in Moscow, and that the two countries had good, stable relations in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres. "Nothing can prevent the development of our friendly relations," Putin told the crown prince.

The talks are expected to include discussion of the Gaza conflict and cooperation between the two countries in the OPEC+ group of oil producers. "Of course for all of us it's very important now to exchange information and assessments of what is happening in the region," Putin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023