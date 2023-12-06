Russia's Putin hails Saudi ties as he meets crown prince

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said ties with Saudi Arabia were at an "unprecedented level" as he began a hastily arranged meeting in Riyadh with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In introductory remarks shown on Russian television, Putin thanked the crown prince for his invitation, saying he had originally expected Mohammed bin Salman to come to Moscow, "but there were changes to plans".

He said the next meeting should take place in Moscow, and that the two countries had good, stable relations in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres. "Nothing can prevent the development of our friendly relations," Putin told the crown prince.

The talks are expected to include discussion of the Gaza conflict and cooperation between the two countries in the OPEC+ group of oil producers. "Of course for all of us it's very important now to exchange information and assessments of what is happening in the region," Putin said.

