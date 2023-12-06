Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates ISRO as Chandrayaan-3's Propulsion Module took successful detour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) for achieving another technological milestone in space.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 23:16 IST
PM Modi congratulates ISRO as Chandrayaan-3's Propulsion Module took successful detour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) for achieving another technological milestone in space. Chandrayaan-3's Propulsion Module took a successful detour. In another unique experiment, the Propulsion Module is brought from Lunar orbit to Earth's orbit.

Responding to the X post of ISRO about this achievement, the Prime Minister posted on X, "Congratulations @isro. Another technology milestone achieved in our future space endeavours includes our goal to send an Indian to the Moon by 2040." In another unique experiment, like the hop experiment on the Vikram Lander, the Propulsion Module (PM) of Chandrayaan-3 was moved from an orbit around the Moon to an orbit around Earth, said the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

"Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Ch-3's Propulsion Module (PM) takes a successful detour! In another unique experiment, the PM is brought from Lunar orbit to Earth's orbit. An orbit-raising manoeuvre and a Trans-Earth injection manoeuvre placed PM in an Earth-bound orbit," ISRO posted on X. The primary objective of the Chandrayaan-3 mission was to demonstrate a soft landing near to lunar south polar region and perform experiments using the instruments on Vikram and Pragyaan.

The spacecraft was launched on July 14, 2023, on board an LVM3-M4 vehicle from SDSC, SHAR. On August 23, Vikram Lander made its historic touchdown on the Moon and subsequently Pragyan rover was deployed. The scientific instruments in Lander and Rover were operated continuously for 1 lunar day as per the defined mission life. The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 have been completely met. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023