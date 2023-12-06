Left Menu

Man stabbed in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar, three minors apprehended

A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar during a marriage function on Wednesday, said police, adding that three minors have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 23:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar during a marriage function on Wednesday, said police, adding that three minors have been apprehended in connection with the incident. According to Delhi Police, the information regarding the incident was received at the Mandawali Police Station. The injured person, identified as Suhail, 24, was taken to LBS Hospital. He was admitted to having a stab injury and deemed unfit to provide a statement.

A statement from Suhail's friend, Sanjeet Kumar (an eyewitness), was recorded. According to Sanjeet, the incident occurred near Ram Leela Ground during an ongoing marriage function. During the inquiry, it was revealed that one minor, accompanied by his minor friends who had a previous dispute with Suhail, allegedly assaulted and stabbed him at around 12:30 am on Wednesday.

The three assailants fled the scene after committing the act. Subsequently, a case under sections 307 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the minors. All three, being minors, were apprehended, and one weapon of offence has been recovered.

Further investigation is on, said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

