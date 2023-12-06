Left Menu

Adani Ports board to meet on December 12, to consider raising funds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 23:28 IST
Adani Ports board to meet on December 12, to consider raising funds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Wednesday said its board will meet on December 12 to consider a proposal to raise funds through the issue of non-convertible debentures or issue or renew preference shares on a private placement or preferential basis.

In November, the Gautam Adani-owned company recorded strong cargo volumes of around 36 MMT (million metric ton) -- a robust 42 per cent on-year increase.

''...we would like to inform you that the meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, December 12 to consider the proposal for (i) issuance of non-convertible debentures and (ii) issuance/renewal of non-cumulative redeemable preference shares, on private placement basis/preferential basis, in one or more tranches,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023