Selection, promotion committees of public sector banks, units must have SC, ST members: Parl panel

Representatives from SC and ST communities must be included in selection committees and departmental promotion committees of central public sector banks and organisations, a parliamentary panel has recommended.

The panel has also recommended the appointment of officials from the scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) to the Board of Directors of public sector banks in order to look after the interests of employees from these communities.

The report by the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was tabled in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday during the Winter session of Parliament. ''The committee recommended for the inclusion of representatives of SC/ST in selection committees/departmental promotion committees (DPCs) for promotions of SC/ST employees in various central public sector banks and organisations, including the state governments of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra,'' the report said. ''The committee also emphasised upon convening of quarterly meetings of SC/ST employees welfare associations with managements of organisations/bodies/banks so that grievances of SC/ST employees will be redressed in a timely manner. The minutes of quarterly meetings must also be circulated to SC/ST associations concerned,'' it added. The panel has also recommended for imparting pre-promotional trainings to SC and ST candidates for promotion from sub-staff to clerical, from clerical to officer (Scale-I) and in officer cadre from Scale-I to II and from II to III in various public sector banks.

It recommended that chief liaison officers of government bodies and organizations must be made part of the disciplinary committees to deal with cases related SC and ST employees, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)