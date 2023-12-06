BSF, Punjab Police recover drugs from Punjab's Gurdaspur district

The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, recovered 555 grammes of a contraband item suspected to be heroin from a sugarcane field near the Dhubri village of Punjab's Gurdaspur district, according to an official press release. As per the release by the BSF Punjab Frontier, on specific information regarding the presence of a consignment of contraband items, a joint search operation was launched by the BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of village Dhubri, District Gurdaspur on Wednesday.

Further, during the search at about 3:30 pm, troops recovered one packet of contraband suspected to be heroin (gross weight- 555 grammes) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from a sugarcane field near Dhubri, the release stated. Yet another nefarious smuggling attempt was foiled by the joint efforts of the BSF and Punjab Police, the BSF said in the release.

On December 5, the Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, recovered 300 grammes of a contraband item suspected to be heroin from a farming field near the Dal village of Punjab's Tarn Taran district. According to the statement, on December 5, at about 05:48 am, the BSF intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near village Dal. As per the laid-down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone.

Further, during a joint search operation with the Punjab Police, BSF troops recovered 1 plastic bottle (wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a ring attached to it) of a contraband item suspected to be heroin (gross weight, approximately 300 g) from a farming field near the village, the statement stated. On December 3, the Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, recovered a drone in Kalsian village of Punjab's Amritsar district, according to a press release by BSF Punjab Frontier.

As per the release, on December 3, acting on specific information regarding the presence of a drone in the farming field of Village-Kalsian, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and CI Bhikiwind, Punjab Police, at Village-Kalsian, district Amritsar. Further, during the subsequent search operation, at about 02:35 pm, troops recovered a drone/quadcopter, a DJI Matrice 300 RTK, as per the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)