Kerala: Mother and partner arrested over suspicious death of newborn

A court in Ernakulam, Kerala, on Wednesday sent a woman and her lover to 14 days of judicial custody after their arrest in connection with the suspicious death of her one-and-a-half-month-old child.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 23:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A court in Ernakulam, Kerala, on Wednesday sent a woman and her lover to 14 days of judicial custody after their arrest in connection with the suspicious death of her one-and-a-half-month-old child. According to the police, the baby was brought dead to Ernakulam General Hospital on December 3. The hospital reported the death as suspicious, prompting an investigation by the Elamakkara police.

After recording their statements, the police arrested the mother and her lover on Tuesday. Following their arrest, they were presented before the Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

The police emphasized that due to the absence of witnesses, this case will rely solely on scientific, digital, and circumstantial evidence. Accused Aswathy will be transferred to Kakkanad Women's Jail, while Shanif will be shifted to Aluva Sub Jail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

