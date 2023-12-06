Left Menu

BSF, Punjab Police recovers narcotics in Punjab's Gurdaspur

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police recovered a contraband item suspected to be heroin from a field in the Gurdaspur district on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 23:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police recovered a contraband item suspected to be heroin from a field in the Gurdaspur district on Wednesday. The authorities said that the search was carried out on the outskirts of Dugri village in the district after receiving a tip-off regarding the presence of a consignment of contraband items.

During the search, at about 3:30 pm, troops recovered one packet of contraband suspected to be heroin (gross weight: approximately 555 grammes) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from a sugarcane field in the village. The BSF said that yet another nefarious smuggling attempt was foiled by the joint efforts of it and the Punjab Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

