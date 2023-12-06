BSF, Punjab Police recover 1kg heroin from Punjab's Ferozepur district

The Border Security Force and Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) apprehended two smugglers and seized 1 kg of heroin from Ferozepur district on Wednesday, according to a press release. As per the release by the BSF Punjab Frontier, on December 6, during the afternoon hours, on specific information, a joint Naka was laid by BSF and Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Fazilka near Village Nihale Kilcha and Gandu Kilcha, District Ferozepur.

Further, during the naka at about 04:00 am, troops apprehended two Indian smugglers and recovered approximately 1 kg of heroin from their possession when they were heading towards Ferozepur on a bike, the release added. Yet another nefarious smuggling attempt foiled by the joint efforts of BSF and SSOC, the release stated.

On December 5, the Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, recovered 300 grammes of a contraband item suspected to be heroin from a farming field near the Dal village of Punjab's Tarn Taran district, according to an official statement issued by the BSF Punjab Frontier. According to the statement, on December 5, at about 05:48 am, the BSF intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near Village Dal, in Tarn Taran district. As per the laid-down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone.

Further, during a joint search operation with the Punjab Police, BSF troops recovered 1 plastic bottle (wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a ring attached to it) of a contraband item suspected to be heroin (gross weight, approximately 300 g) from a farming field near the village, the statement stated. On December 3, the Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, recovered a drone in Kalsian village of Punjab's Amritsar district, according to a press release by BSF Punjab Frontier.

As per the release, on December 3, acting on specific information regarding the presence of a drone in the farming field of Village-Kalsian, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and CI Bhikiwind, Punjab Police, at Village-Kalsian, district Amritsar. Further, during the subsequent search operation, at about 02:35 pm, troops recovered a drone/quadcopter, a DJI Matrice 300 RTK, as per the release.

Another nefarious smuggling attempt was foiled by the joint efforts of the BSF and Punjab Police. (ANI)

