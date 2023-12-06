AICTE releases approval process handbook for academic years 2024-27

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched a handbook that will elaborate on processes that institutions need to follow while seeking approval to run technical and management programmes or courses. The 'AICTE Approval Process Handbook for Academic Year 2024-2027', has been launched on Wednesday.

Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Professor TG Sitharam, said that for the first time, it has posted the draft of the new handbook in the public domain to seek opinions and suggestions/feedback from various stakeholders and experts. More than 600 suggestions and comments were received from different stakeholders, which were evaluated by an expert committee and many suggestions were incorporated in the final draft.

The new handbook provides for provision for extension of approval up to three years for well-performing institutions; the upper limit on intake for the courses/programs offered by well-performing existing institutions has been relaxed. However, institutions need to showcase quality infrastructure and qualified faculty before seeking intake.

The new handbook provides for a reduction in compliances related to the requirement of land documents and NOC from affiliating University/ State/ UT governments. It introduced off-campus provision for well-performing existing institutions within the jurisdiction of affiliating universities; undergraduate programs/courses in computer applications (eg BCA) and management (e.g. BBA/BMS) have been brought under the umbrella of AICTE to ensure coordinated development in technical and management education; provision for employed/ working professionals to upgrade their academic qualification/ skillsets at diploma/degree/postgraduate level through flexible mode (timings).

The handbook also has provision of hibernation for the institutions looking for upgradation/revamping of the facilities. Further, it has more clarity on the approval process for Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/Online Learning (OL). (ANI)

