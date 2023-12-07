Kuwait supports OPEC+ agreement, committed to voluntary cuts -KUNA
Kuwait supports an OPEC+ agreement and is committed to the voluntary oil cuts of output by 135,000 barrels per day for three months starting Jan. 1, Kuwaiti state news agency (KUNA) said on Wednesday citing the oil minister Saad Al Barrak.
