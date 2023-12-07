Mexican financial system stable despite complex global outlook, cenbank says
Mexico's financial system has a resilient and solid position despite a complex global outlook, central bank Governor Victoria Rodriguez said on Wednesday.
The banking system for Latin America's No. 2 economy showed resiliency in stress tests probing its solvency and liquidity, the Bank of Mexico's financial stability report said. Risks to Mexico's financial stability include the possibility of a further slowdown in the global economy and an unexpected ratings downgrade for the country's sovereign debt or state oil firm Pemex.
Banxico, as the central bank is known, also pointed to risks from cyber-attacks emerging from the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and said it would hold its cyber alert level at "yellow."
