Left Menu

US Coast Guard finds sheen near oil spill in Gulf of Mexico

"The main pipeline and several surrounding lines remain shut in and have not been put back into service," the Coast Guard said. Initial calculations placed the volume of the leak at 1.1 million gallons (4.2 million liters), or 26,190 barrels.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2023 01:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 01:44 IST
US Coast Guard finds sheen near oil spill in Gulf of Mexico
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday it found a light sheen west of an area in the Gulf of Mexico where it was leading the clean-up of a million-gallon (liters) oil spill for nearly three weeks, but could not confirm if the sheen was from that spill. The oil spill was first observed on Nov. 16 around 19 miles (30 km) offshore the Mississippi River delta, shutting in around 89 miles of underwater pipelines and around 3% of the Gulf of Mexico's daily crude oil output.

"The reported sheen is being investigated and has not been confirmed to be associated with the November 16 observed initial discharge," the Coast Guard said. No damage or indication of a leak had been identified after surveying the entire length of Main Pass Oil Gathering Co's (MPOG) 67-mile (108-km) pipeline, along with 22 miles (35 km) of surrounding pipelines. Remote-controlled devices and divers continued to reassess the pipelines.

The surrounding pipelines belong to operators whose oil production facilities are also closed, including W&T Energy VI , Occidental Petroleum, Walter Oil and Gas, Cantium, Arena Offshore, and Talos Energy Ventures. "The main pipeline and several surrounding lines remain shut in and have not been put back into service," the Coast Guard said.

Initial calculations placed the volume of the leak at 1.1 million gallons (4.2 million liters), or 26,190 barrels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023