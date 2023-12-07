Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ cooperation, which will continue - TASS
Updated: 07-12-2023 02:03 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed OPEC+ cooperation at talks in Riyadh and that cooperation would be continued, TASS news agency reported.
Russian news agencies said that the meeting between the two leaders had finished.
