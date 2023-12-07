Saudi crown prince says coordination with Russia helps remove tensions in Middle East - statement
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised in a meeting with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday joint coordination between the two countries "that helped remove tensions in Middle East," the Saudi state news agency SPA said.
"We share many interests and many files that we are working on together for the benefit of Russia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and the world as well," the agency quoted the crown prince as saying.
