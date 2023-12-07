Left Menu

Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ cooperation, which will continue -TASS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed OPEC+ cooperation at talks in Riyadh and that cooperation would be continued, TASS news agency reported. The meeting with MbS, as the prince is widely known, came after a fall in oil prices despite a pledge for further supply cuts by OPEC+, which groups the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-12-2023 03:26 IST
"We talked again about cooperation in OPEC+. The parties agree that our countries bear a great responsibility for interaction in order to maintain the international energy market at the proper level, in a stable, predictable state," Peskov said, according to Interfax news agency.

