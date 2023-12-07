Yellen says markets anticipating Fed moves can be 'helpful complement' to monetary policy

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that bond markets anticipating the Federal Reserve rate moves can be a 'helpful complement' to monetary policy if participants are thoughtful about interpreting incoming data.

Yellen, speaking to reporters on a trip to Mexico, declined to comment when asked if bond markets were premature in anticipating Fed rate cuts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)