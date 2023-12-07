Yellen says markets anticipating Fed moves can be 'helpful complement' to monetary policy
07-12-2023
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that bond markets anticipating the Federal Reserve rate moves can be a 'helpful complement' to monetary policy if participants are thoughtful about interpreting incoming data.
Yellen, speaking to reporters on a trip to Mexico, declined to comment when asked if bond markets were premature in anticipating Fed rate cuts.
