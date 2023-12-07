Left Menu

Man found dead Delhi's Narela, probe underway

A man was found dead on a road in outer Delhi's Narela area, police said on Wednesday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A man was found dead on a road in outer Delhi's Narela area, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as 'Bade' aka Galif Raja aka 'Sample', police said, adding he was aged 43 and was a resident of Maulvi ka Makan Masjid Wali Gali in the Bhorgarh area.

The victim used to do heavy labour at DSIIDC, Narela, police said. The sleuths said the body had multiple external wounds, on and around the chest, which appeared to be inflicted through stabbing.

Further, according to officials, the police received a PCR call on December 6 at the NIA police station, with the caller reporting that a body was found lying on the road near MSP mall in the Narela area. The police said a case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC at NIA police station and a probe is underway.

During the preliminary inquiry, the police said they learnt that a day before the man turned up dead, he got into a scuffle with an unknown person. During the scuffle, the unknown person stabbed the victim with a knife, which likely resulted in his death.

The police added that the crime team visited the spot and collected the necessary evidence. Later, the body was sent to the SRHC hospital for further procedures, police said, adding that the mortal remains have been preserved at BJRM Hospital.

Further investigation is underway, the police added. (ANI)

