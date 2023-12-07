Delhi Development Authority suspends executive engineer for negligence in cleaning Narela roads

In a strong message to errant officials, the Delhi Development Authority suspended Chhanveer, executive engineer, PD-6, for non-compliance with directions and dereliction of duties with regard to the cleaning of roads in Narela, the government informed through an official release. The engineer was in charge of the Narela area.

According to officials, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who was personally steering and overseeing works for maintenance and upgradation of the Narela area, visited the localities and asked for several remedial measures to be undertaken.On his last visit on November 26, the L-G issued specific instructions for the roads to be paved and cleaned and the central verges to be spruced up, as the dust from these roads was adding to air pollution in the area.However, on a recent inspection on Saturday, the situation was found to be unsatisfactory, prompting the L-G to issue directions for initiating action against the erring official so that accountability could be fixed and an example set for others. Accordingly, orders were issued for the suspension of the executive engineer on Tuesday, the release added. (ANI)

