Southern Railway cancels 15 train services today amid Chennai rains

As many as 15 trains were cancelled by Southern Railways on Thursday amid heavy rainfall and water logging in Chennai, officials informed. The railway authorities announced the cancellation of several train services scheduled for December 7, Thursday, including the Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Special and Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special.

Passengers were advised to take note of the affected trains and plan their journeys accordingly. The cancelled trains include Dr MGR Central - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Adaman Express, Dr MGR Central - Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express, Dr MGR Central - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express, Dr MGR Central - Mysuru Shatabdi Express, Dr MGR Central - Coimbatore Kovai Express, Dr MGR Central - KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Express, Dr MGR Central - Tirupati Express, Tirupati - Dr MGR Central Express, Dr MGR Central - Tirupati Express, Tirupati - Dr MGR Central Express, Dr MGR Central - Coimbatore Shatabdi Express, Dr MGR Central - Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express, Dr MGR Central - KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express, Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Special and Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special, the officials stated through a release.

The authorities further informed that the suburban trains in Chennai Central-Arakkonam, Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu and Chintadripet -Velachery (MRTS) sections would run as per their scheduled timings. The state government, meanwhile, announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung.

Schools and colleges in six taluks -- Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram -- will remain closed on Thursday. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to arrive in Tamil Nadu on Thursday to assess the prevailing flood situation in the wake of Cyclone 'Michaung'.

Singh will be accompanied by Thangam Thennarasu, the state Finance Minister and chief secretary, during his aerial survey of the flood-affected areas. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, will also accompany the Defence Minister during his aerial survey.

After his aerial visit, the Defence Minister will hold a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin and review the relief work being carried out by various agencies in the state. (ANI)

