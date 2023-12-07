Nijukti Parba marks induction of 421 officers into Odisha civil service

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday addressed the 'Nijukti Parba' programme for the newly recruited Odisha Civil Services officers at the State Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan. Emphasising their pivotal role as agents of transformation, the chief minister urged them to strive for an empowered Odisha, aligning with the state's vision for 2047, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office.

"People are at the centre of our democratic system. So your every thought and every action should be directed towards the betterment and welfare of the people of Odisha. You are not just civil servants, you are the agents of transformation for a new Odisha, an empowered Odisha. You will be the true architect of our vision of Odisha for 2047," the CM was quoted as saying in the release. The CM added that the state government was focusing on a recruitment drive for the youth and most of the departments have been following the regular calendar to fill their vacancies. As many as 1269 civil service officers have been recruited in the last 5 years, he informed, adding that 421 officers joined in different bureaucratic offices in the state.

Welcoming the officers, the CM said, "Your journey has just begun, work hard, stay committed. Each one of you is now going to play a vital role in realising our collective dream of an inclusive and empowered Odisha. I expect nothing less than your absolute best." On 5T principles and 'Mo Sarkar', the CM said it has been successful in reducing the gap between the people and the government, improving efficiency and increasing transparency in the system. 5T principle has become the launch pad for a transformed Odisha and the newly recruited officers have the opportunity to be a part of this mega-transformation process, he said.

He also expressed hope that with the "unwavering effort, dedication and hard work" of the newly recruited officers, the vision of a transformed Odisha will be achieved sooner. The CM said it is indeed a great privilege to get an opportunity to serve our dear Odisha.

He also launched the Quarter Management System 2.0 developed by CMGI as part of an initiative of the GA Dept under the 5T Principle. This will be a complete faceless end-to-end online quarter management solution for all stakeholders, he added. Speaking on the occasion, the state minister for Revenue Sudam Marndi called upon the OCS officers to work hard for fulfilling the mandate of their jobs while Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh expressed hope that the new officers will work with transparency and accountability to fulfill the dreams of the CM, the release added.

Three newly appointed officers -- Mousumi Sajan from ORS, Ankit Mohapatra from OFS and Dr. Gargi Biswamitra from OLS -- shared their experiences, commending the automated, hassle-free process powered by the 5T initiative. Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena also spoke on the occasion while ACS, GA & PG Department, Surendra Kumar, gave the welcome address.

The commissioner and secretary, Labour & ESI, Santhanagopalan R offered a vote of thanks. (ANI)

