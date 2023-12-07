Left Menu

J-K: Two terror associates arrested in Rajouri, arms, ammunition recovered

Security forces conducted a successful joint operation in the Behrote area of Budhal in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, leading to the arrest of two terrorist associates and the recovery of a cache of arms, ammunition, and incriminating material, officials said.

Terrorist associates arrested in Rajouri. (Photo/J&K Police). Image Credit: ANI
Security forces conducted a successful joint operation in the Behrote area of Budhal in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, leading to the arrest of two terrorist associates and the recovery of a cache of arms, ammunition, and incriminating material, officials said. The arrested accused were identified as Mohd Nazir (58) and Farooq Ahmed (42), both residents of the region who were found to have active links with terrorist activities.

The recovery made during the operation comprised a significant arsenal, including 1 pistol, 2 pistol magazines, 28 pistol bullets, 2 grenades, 1 bag, 1 camouflage uniform, 1 plastic belt, 1 polysheet (Tarpal), 1 knee cap, 7 bandages, 1 hot strip (Garam patti), 1 syringe, 1 underwear, and 01 electric testers, according to an official release. The security forces involved in the operation included the J&K Police of District Rajouri, 33 RR (Rashtriya Rifles), and 237 battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The operation was initiated in the aftermath of an encounter that took place on November 17 in the Behrote Gali area, which comes within the ambit of Budhal police station. During the encounter, security forces eliminated a terrorist, prompting the launch of an investigation.

A case was registered and as the investigation progressed, vital leads were obtained, leading to the detention of two locals for questioning. Upon questioning the suspects, it was established that Mohd Nazir and Farooq Ahmed were actively working for terrorists. Both were subsequently arrested, officials said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, officials said. (ANI)

