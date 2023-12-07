Left Menu

Odisha: Minor fire breaks out in Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express

The passenger in the Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express had a narrow escape after a minor fire broke out in the train at the Cuttack station in the early hours of Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 08:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 08:46 IST
Odisha: Minor fire breaks out in Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor fire broke out in the passenger-bound Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at the Cuttack station in the early hours of Thursday. The fire was seen after smoke came out of the brake shoe of the train coach.

After receiving information about it railway officials reached the spot and brought control over the blaze. However, the reason behind the flame is yet to be ascertained. After the fire was brought under control, the train resumed its journey.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

