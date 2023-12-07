Odisha: Minor fire breaks out in Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express

A minor fire broke out in the passenger-bound Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at the Cuttack station in the early hours of Thursday. The fire was seen after smoke came out of the brake shoe of the train coach.

After receiving information about it railway officials reached the spot and brought control over the blaze. However, the reason behind the flame is yet to be ascertained. After the fire was brought under control, the train resumed its journey.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited. (ANI)

