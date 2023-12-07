Thailand to push free trade deals with Europe, Middle East, Africa - PM

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Thursday said free trade agreements with Europe, the Middle East and Africa would be expedited.

He also said his government would stimulate the market for green bonds, targeting a value of 30 billion baht ($850.10 million), and investment to support sustainable development. ($1 = 35.2900 baht)

