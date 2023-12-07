Thailand to push free trade deals with Europe, Middle East, Africa - PM
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 07-12-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 09:23 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Thursday said free trade agreements with Europe, the Middle East and Africa would be expedited.
He also said his government would stimulate the market for green bonds, targeting a value of 30 billion baht ($850.10 million), and investment to support sustainable development. ($1 = 35.2900 baht)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thai
- Africa
- Europe
- Srettha Thavisin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Hamas releases Israeli, Thai hostages under temporary truce
Three Thai hostages released from Gaza in good health -Thai PM
'I'm not dead,' Thai hostage says after 'miracle' release in Gaza
Thailand says Hamas still holds 20 of its nationals after freeing 10
'I'm not dead,' Thai hostage says after 'miracle' release in Gaza