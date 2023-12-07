Jaipur: Karni Sena chief's body brought to Rajput Sabha Bhawan, last rites this afternoon

The mortal remains of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was brought to Rajput Sabha Bhawan in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday morning for people to pay their last respects. Sukhdev's supporters offered flowers and paid their tributes to Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Following this, the mortal remains of Sukhdev Singh will be taken to Gogamedi village in Hanumangarh district via Shri Bhavani Niketan School campus in Jaipur, an organiser from the Rajput Sabha Bhawan said. Sukhdev Singh's last rites will be performed on Thursday afternoon at his native village, Gogamedi.

"There is a program of offering flowers now. From Bhawan Niketan his body will be taken to Gogamedi and on the way there will be flower offerings at various localities and roads. He was a social leader of Rajasthan, not only for Rajputs but for all. So tributes will be paid to him wherever his body will be taken," Ramsingh Chandlei, the president of Rajput Sabha Bhavan said on Thursday. Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday. The murder sparked outrage among the Rajput community, which announced a state-wide bandh on Wednesday. The bandh was however called off later.

Rajasthan Police on Wednesday identified two shooters who they said were involved in the killing. The two assailants were identified as Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, the state police informed, adding that the latter is a resident of Mahendragarh in Haryana. The third assailant, Naveen Shekhawat, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during the exchange of fire with the police. One of Gogamedi's security guards was injured in the crossfire, police informed.

On Wednesday, two police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO), were suspended following the brazen murder in Jaipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)